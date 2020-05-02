Trial underway in 2011 scrapyard death

Police believe James Bidwell killed a woman at a Monroe County scrapyard.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Opening statements took place Wednesday in a homicide trial in Monroe County for a man accused of killing a woman at a scrapyard.

James Bidwell of Tobyhanna is accused of killing Kristen Wagner in 2011.

Bidwell claims he found Wagner's body hanging from a trailer in the scrapyard in Stroud Township. Investigators originally thought Wagner took her own life.

Police say a coworker of Bidwell's came forward in 2014 saying Bidwell told him he killed Wagner with whom Bidwell was having an affair.