Trial underway in 2011 scrapyard death

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Opening statements took place Wednesday in a homicide trial in Monroe County for a man accused of killing a woman at a scrapyard.
James Bidwell of Tobyhanna is accused of killing Kristen Wagner in 2011.
Bidwell claims he found Wagner's body hanging from a trailer in the scrapyard in Stroud Township. Investigators originally thought Wagner took her own life.
Police say a coworker of Bidwell's came forward in 2014 saying Bidwell told him he killed Wagner with whom Bidwell was having an affair.
Bidwell was arrested in 2016.