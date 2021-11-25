Scouts provide free drinks to travelers for Thanksgiving

The boy scout troops handed out free drinks and donuts to travelers Thursday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Plenty of folks are heading to or from a loved one's house this Thanksgiving.

Boy Scouts were spotted handing out free coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts to drivers and passengers at a rest stop along Interstate 80 East in Monroe County on Thursday morning.

Scout Troop 300 out of Stroudsburg were the kids behind the thankless deed who not only received thanks but a lesson as well.

"There was this one person all the way from Connecticut, and then there was another person from Hawaii. So we learn about the people that are from around here and people that like where we live," said Boy Scout Austin Gaston of Stroudsburg.

Interstate 80 in Monroe County was busy all morning long and throughout the day.