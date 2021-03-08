School supplies giveaway in Monroe county

Students received everything from school supplies and backpacks to oral hygiene and snacks.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, comes an opportunity for some free school supplies, and Crystal Cumberland from Tobyhanna was not missing out on the chance.

She got there early and was one of the first parents in line to get her kids what they need for the first day of school.

"I think it's a great help to the parents and also to the students as well especially for me, unfortunately, this year I have lost my job so I'm still looking for something but it's a big help," said Crystal Cumberland, Tobyhanna.

Cumberland is just one of the parents who took advantage of Pocono Mountains United Way's Back to School drive-thru-event in Stroudsburg.

It's a community-wide collaboration that's been going on for several years.

But organizers say the need is greater this year.

"So 2020 again was a stressful year for many families so were hoping that this is going to be able to alleviate some of that stress. Already we've seen an increasing need for housing and utility assistance and to alleviate the first day of school worries we're hoping this is going to be able to help those families meet their needs where they're at," said Misozi Houston, the Pocono Mountains United Way.

Now students received everything from school supplies and backpacks to oral hygiene. organizers say they wanted to do something to help ease the stress of going back to school for both parents and students.

"So the first day of school produces anxiety for a lot of families, especially for children who haven't been in school in over a year," said Houston. "So just having to worry about, do I have a backpack do I have my school supplies, it's going to help alleviate some of that."

Parents say every little bit helps.

"You know I know the school supplies as much as they can but there's a limit to everything and with the kids coming out they're excited to be able to rummage through and make sure there are the crayons and pencils and markers and everything," said Desiree Hoeey, Blakeslee.