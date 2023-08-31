ESU students saving lives with bone marrow registry drive

A scan of a QR code and a quick cheek swab is all it takes to potentially be a lifesaving bone marrow match for someone.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — "Do you want to save a life today?" That was the question being asked on the campus of East Stroudsburg University during the #Relentless Marrow Drive.

A scan of a QR code and a quick cheek swab is all it takes to potentially be a life-saving match for someone.

Rachel Abramson, a graduate student and volleyball player, was one of the students who joined the registry.

"The football coach came in and talked to us and told us all these stories about the people who registered, and six months later, they had the opportunity to help somebody out and save a life, so that really impacted me a lot," said Abramson.

The drive has been going on for several years in partnership with Be The Match and the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation.

Organizers say if you're chosen for a donation, the process is often painless and is similar to giving blood.

"90 percent of the time, it's through peripheral blood stem cells. So that would entail, for example, where they would help build up your system for about five days, you will be able to sit there and watch television with a companion for about maybe five hours or so where they would be able to get stem cells for the actual application," said Ronald Francois, the account manager for Be the Match.

The university hosts the bone marrow drive in honor of two ESU athletes who both died of cancer.

"Alyssa Oxenford was a student-athlete here on the women's lacrosse team who passed away from leukemia, the same as Ryan Smith, and she was able to receive a bone marrow transplant to extend her life a few months, so we're very grateful for be the match," said Xeni Barakos-Yoder, the head coach for the women lacrosse team at East Stroudsburg University.

Those at ESU are encouraging everyone who can donate to do so.

"They will be thankful that you joined, and the families that are affected by it will definitely be appreciative that you are able to help out and willing to help out," said Tim Haverstick, a graduate student and baseball player.

"I think it's really important that we continue to honor those people while we do something like this so that their legacy can live on through something so awesome and live giving to others," said Barakos-Yoder.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 years old can register. You'll be on the registry list until you're 61 years old.

If you're a match, you'll be contacted.

Those who missed the drive on campus can register for a swab kit to be mailed to their home by texting "ESUSaves" to 61474.

