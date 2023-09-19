Salvation Army provides free market

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An organization in the Poconos is treating folks to a free shopping spree.
The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army hosted its annual free market Tuesday morning inside their gym along Washington Street.
Clothing and shoes were donated by Echo Clothing Boutique and Dunkleburgers Sports Outfitters.
Organizers say the free market helps the community and helps businesses offload inventory.
"When they change the season, they give us what they're pushing out. Since that first time, I thought, well, why don't we just put it on tables and let people have what they might be able to use?" said Salvation Army Maj. Martha Wheeler,
If you missed Tuesday's free market, it continues Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.
Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.