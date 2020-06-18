Salon in Stroudsburg ready to reopen as Monroe County goes green

Monroe County moves into the green phase of the states reopening plan on Friday. A salon in Stroudsburg shows off its new safety measures for clients.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Social distancing signs, plexiglass in between salon chairs, and clear curtains covering shelves -- it's what the inside of Jade Hair Salon on North 6th Street in Stroudsburg now looks like.

"We have signs in the window. We have a shield across the front desk. We have a shield by our manicure and pedicure station. We have a curtain across one of our stations and another shield in between the other ones. There are signs all over in case people have any questions and so they know what they need to do," said Andrea Snyder, Jade Hair Salon owner.

Monroe County will move into the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan on Friday. That means places like salons can reopen in this part of the Poconos.

"We are doing everything we can. We've really, really gone way out of our way and you know have been working on it for months now to keep everything safe," said Snyder.

Owner Andrea Snyder says there are some new rules here at the salon.

Clients will have to wear masks and get a temperature screening, hand sanitizer will readily available, and if you come early to your appointment, you'll need to wait in your car until it's your turn.

"We are hopeful that everyone is respectful with, as far as everyone else you know wearing a mask, doing everything that needs to be done and the appointments are taking longer time because you have to tell people what the setup is and how they have to go about doing everything," said Snyder.

Jade Hair Salon in Stroudsburg will officially bring back its first round of clients on Tuesday.