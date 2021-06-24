RVs race into Pocono Raceway ahead of big NASCAR weekend

LONG POND, Pa. — Races for this weekend's NASCAR doubleheader at Poconos Raceway don't get underway until Friday, but fans have been lined up since Wednesday night to get into the track.
Workers at the track in Long Pond began admitting campers around 9 a.m. Thursday. Lines of RVs and campers stretched out to Route 115.
Check-in time was moved from noon to 9 a.m. to accommodate the rush of race fans.
Raceway officials said 3,280 campsites on the infield are sold out.
Races get underway on Friday evening and continue through Sunday.