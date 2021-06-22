RV and tent spots sold out at Pocono Raceway

There are 3,280 RV spots at Pocono Raceway and each one has been spoken for, for the upcoming NASCAR doubleheader race.

LONG POND, Pa. — All camping is sold out for NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway.

"Sold out! All 3,280 RV and tent sites are gone. We are very happy, very pleased, and grateful for everyone coming to the doubleheader and choosing to join us," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President.

RVs can start pulling in on Thursday morning.

This is the first time camping spots have completely sold out.

Pocono Raceway recently added a few hundred spots near Turn 1, but the extra room was no match for these crowds.

"Camping was already hot last summer, right? The RV market was crazy. You couldn't buy an RV, so naturally based on our price point and the value, the playground, the dog park, the infield block party, and fireworks, everything kind of plays in our favor. It's going to be a heck of a good time. When it started to fill up, it filled up, and then about a month ago, we were like, 'This could happen. This could be a reality where we reach a sellout and put on a great show for people,' so we are thrilled," said May.

Even though all the RV spots have been accounted for, there are still tickets for the grandstand and don't forget, kids are free.

"Kids are still free 12 and under. Grandstand tickets and club seats available for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $45. You get to see two races each day. Parking is free and coolers are welcome," said May.

RV registration will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m. instead of at noon.

Those with RV passes should check their emails for updates and changes ahead of your trip to the Poconos.