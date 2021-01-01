Runners in part of Monroe county are already racking up their mileage in 2021.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Running into the New Year. That's what many people in Stroudsburg did to kick off the start of 2021.

"We're just finishing nine miles with my friend Linda because we're part of a winter challenge," said Colleen Donahue, from Marshall's Creek.

"Five miles. I'm going to the CrossFit gym for a 10:30 am class. So it's a nice warm-up," said Jorge Herrera, from East Stroudsburg.

Some are just trying to stay in shape as they enter 2021, healthier than last year, for runners, 2020 was a year of noes.

"2020 was a rough year because there were no races this year, except for virtual. But we have a running group we run with and we've been doing them on our own. 2021 were looking forward to hoping, maybe we can have some live races this year, but either way we're going to keep going," said Linda Paugh from Stroudsburg.

Runners we spoke with say if 2020 has taught us anything it's that fitness is key in the upcoming year.

"I always feel better after I run. Whether it was a physical issue a stress-related issue, emotional issue. I always feel better after I run so that reenforces me wanting to do it," said Donahue.

"I believe the exercise, it not only helps every part of your body, including your mind and I do believe that's kept us healthier," said Paugh.

Others believe after the year we've had, running helps release all the negatives of 2020.

"Even though it has been a difficult year, it makes us realize a lot of things we take for granted, like family, friends, life itself. So this is a way to try and reset," said Herrera.