Route 611 reopens in Monroe County

PennDOT officials say work was completed ahead of schedule. Crews reset more than 500 barriers and cleaned out pipes.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Road closed signs have come down, and traffic is flowing again on Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap.

The road is back open after heavy rains washed parts of it nearly two months ago.

"I really thought it was going to take out an entire season for us, and this is our 45th year in business. You know, we were feeling the pandemic. We were feeling everything, the lack of staff, so it was just another nail in our forehead for how hard it was," said Susan Cooper, the owner of Village Farmer and Bakery.

PennDOT officials say work was completed ahead of schedule. Crews reset more than 500 barriers and cleaned out pipes.

Business owner and Delaware Water Gap borough council member Lauren Chamberlain is thankful the repair work finished so fast.

"I'm just glad that PennDOT recognized as not only, yes, it's great for the businesses and everything, but it's also a safety issue. I mean, this is our second main thoroughfare besides Route 80," said Chamberlain.

Business owners on both sides of Route 611 say they're happy that the roadway is reopening again, ahead of a long holiday weekend.

"It's a game-changer for us because this is our opening weekend," Chamberlain said. "This is the weekend that everybody's like, 'OK, it's our first vacation.' You know, the kids are either out of school or close to out of school, so this is when people really start to travel."

"We're here; we're excited for everyone to start coming. We are those communities that exist because of tourists and because of our neighboring communities and spending money there," said Portland Mayor Heather Fischer Portland.

PennDOT officials say they are currently looking into a future project to address potential washout sites on Route 611.