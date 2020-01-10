Route 611 project nearing completion

A multi-million dollar construction project in one part of the Poconos is nearing completion.

"We made it through and we survived which was quite an ordeal of construction right out in front of our business," said Tommy Stultz of Corona Butcher Shop.

Tommy Stultz co-manages Corona Butcher Shop on Route 611 in Pocono Township.

It's where a $12 million PennDOT road project has been going on in the Tannersville area since March of 2017.

Customers can now freely access the parking lot without having to dodge construction workers and cones.

The project is almost finished.

"Hallelujah! It's been, it's been very hard. We definitely lost some of our regulars because they don't want to drive through all the backups and construction vehicles," said Stultz.

The project created new traffic lanes between Great Wolf Lodge and near Sanofi Pasteur.

There's a new bridge, signs, pavement markings with center and left-hand turn lanes.

I guess the only complaint that probably most of the businesses would have is how much time that it took."

One of the big reasons why this project took so long was because a lot of the work was done underground new water and gas lines were put in.

Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant lost out on a lot of business because of construction and when the pandemic hit.

Kimberly Weathers is a manager at the restaurant. She is happy to see at least one problem has an end in sight.

"It's been rough. Especially I mean the first half of the project they had us completely blocked off for the most part, all the traffic was on the other side of the road. It made it really kind of difficult for customers to get in. They weren't sure where they were going with all the cones around. It's been easier now since they are kind of not directly in front of us anymore," said Weathers.

According to PennDOT's website, the Route 611 project is still on schedule to be finished in October.