The crash happened around 5 p.m., Route 33 was reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of road in Monroe County.

The crash happened along Route 33 in Bartonsville around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police closed down both lanes of Route 33 while crews worked to clean up the wreck.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.