Roundabout Project taking shape in Brodheadsville

The project is expected to be finished in November 2024.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township.

The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape.

"It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now, and they don't read signs. So, maybe it might help with a little bit of the traffic, but I think, in the long run, it's just going to cause more problems," said Cindi Lucas of Brodheadsville.

"I have no problem with roundabouts. I've driven on them quite a bit. I'm going to say that until people get used to them, that there will be some accidents, but use your common sense. Make sure nobody's in the lane you're getting into, and you'll be fine," said Bob Bordick of Saylorsburg.

PennDOT plans to build two roundabouts at the intersection to alleviate congestion and improve safety.

The project cost is estimated at nearly $20 million.

Employees who work in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Plaza along Route 209 say they're right in the middle of the construction, and it's impacting business.

"We've had a lot of people kind of detour away from here just because of it. They don't like coming out into this area, in particular. We never know which one of our entrances is going to be opened up at the time, so people will pass right by it," said Jessica Drinkwater, manager of Pocono Community Pharmacy.

Drinkwater drives from Effort through the construction every day to get to work.

"I've lived here my entire life. I don't see a need for the roundabouts," Drinkwater said. "I haven't spoken to anybody that sees the need for a roundabout here. I don't think it's going to work."

PennDOT officials say the construction company will work throughout the winter, weather permitting.