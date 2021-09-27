Rolling up sleeves for Pfizer's booster shot

Lehigh Valley Health Network started giving out third doses of the shot Monday to those who are eligible.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg welcomed a few more appointments.

The hospital started giving booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens, people who might be at higher risk because of where they work, and those who are immunocompromised.

"I mean, we are both 80 years old. We feel it's something we should do to be protected against this bad disease," said Thomas Lapchak, East Stroudsburg.

The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer booster last Wednesday. The CDC gave its approval the next day.

Those eligible for the extra dose will be given it once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot, no sooner.

"I think people should consider getting the booster. I think they can even rest with the knowledge that having the first and second shot does provide some degree of protection. Everyone has to make their own personal decision. This is day one, and I got mine. It's a decision I make for my own health," said Dr. William Cors, LVH-Pocono.

While Pfizer's booster is open to a broader group of patients, Moderna's is not. If you did get the Moderna vaccine earlier this year and you're wondering when you might be eligible for a booster, only patients who are immunocompromised can get it at this time.

Jane Farry lives near Tannersville. She has health issues and doesn't want to waste time.

"Very, very important, yeah. I mean because of my age and I have asthma. Oh yeah," said Jane Farry, Scotrun.