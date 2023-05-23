River trip companies gear up for busy holiday weekend

Rafting and boating companies are preparing for what's expected to be a busy holiday weekend.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Canoes and kayaks are stacked, and the trucks that carry them are being cleaned. Work is well underway at Adventure Sports in Smithfield Township for hundreds of people who are expected to get out on the water this holiday weekend.

"As you come into the new season, you have to get new employees trained up. You have to go ahead and get all the equipment ready to go. All the vehicles are coming back from the mechanics, things like that that people don't think about that we have to do to get ready," said David Jacobi from Adventure Sports. "Out on the river, we need to make sure that the conditions are OK for people to go, and really just Mother Nature is all we're banking on now."

The business offers canoeing, kayaking, and rafting trips on the Delaware River.

Jacobi says work started months ago, preparing for what he expects to be another busy summer season bringing in tons of new equipment.

"We have gotten over 80 new boats. So that also is a lot of the things we were doing previous to now was getting all the stickers on the boats, getting all the boats prepped, making sure everything is right and good to go. So, we're hoping for a good summer."

Employees are expecting it much busier later this week and into the holiday weekend, and if you forgot to make a reservation, there are still plenty of boats available.

"A lot of people kind of wait till the last minute, but they can get online now and book. So yes, we are busy for this time of year, but still, it's not like July or August," Jacobi said.