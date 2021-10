Interstate 80 West will be down to one lane this weekend.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — If you plan to head to New Jersey this weekend and return to Pennsylvania before Monday, you might find yourself in a bit of traffic.

Interstate 80 Westbound out of New Jersey into Pennsylvania will be down to one lane.

Work crews are replacing the deteriorated concrete roadway slabs on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware Water Gap Toll Bridge.