x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Monroe County

Road reopens after fatal crash in Monroe County

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. along Route 715 & Cottontail Lane in Brodheadsville.

More Videos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A road was shut down for several hours after a deadly crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon along Route 715 & Cottontail Lane in Brodheadsville.

The Monroe County Coroner's office was called to the scene along with state police.

There is no word yet on who was killed in the crash.

Route 715 & Cottontail Lane reopened around 9:30 p.m. in Monroe County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out