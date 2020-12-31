Ringing in the New Year at Camelback Mountain

Besides offering out-door dining, the resort is planning a fireworks show for hotel guests at midnight.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Normally the lobby inside Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville would be bustling with people this time of year, but because of coronavirus restrictions brought on by Governor Wolf, the hotel is quiet.

President and Managing Director Shawn Hauver did anticipate that New Year's Eve events would be limited this year.

To comply with indoor dining restrictions, the resort was able to find a way to offer sit-down dinner reservations for the holiday.

"Going into the winter, we put up several heated tents around the property we have one at our trails end restaurant, one at our Italian Restaurant Barelli's, and then of course upon the ski mountain. Because were confined to outdoor dining only we have several tents up there as well," said Hauver.

Staff says the show can only be seen in certain parking lots on the property.

While it's been quieter in the hotel, for the time being, the general manager says here on the slopes, it's been packed.

"People want to be outside and people are really loving and enjoying being outside and taking advantage of the fresh air and some great snow conditions. You know we were blessed with a foot of snow a couple of weeks ago, we've been making snow every day so our conditions are fabulous," said Hauver.

As we round out 2020, Hauver can only wish for a better 2021.

"We just hope that this pandemic is in our review mirror real soon, so that we can get back to operating at 100 percent capacity everywhere and offering the type of experience that all of our guests expect," he added.