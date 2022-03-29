Pocono residents continue to brave cold weather

The near-freezing temperatures and heavy wind gusts made for a frigid combination today. But despite the cold, there were a few people out and about.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The feel of winter stormed right back in like it never left on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg.

All bundled up, a few people took to the streets to get some fresh air. Liana Dotson and her mom were two of them.

"We kind of like underestimated how cold it was going to be. But we're making the most of it. And as long as we keep moving, you know, keep our blood going and everything it's not too bad," said Dotson.

The mother/daughter duo says they always try to get out and enjoy the weather, regardless of the temperature.

"We try to walk every day," Dotson said. "If it's not raining or snowing, yeah. As long as it's dry. If it's a little chilly, we'll bundle up and start to move our bodies."

Nacyah Kirkland from Stroudsburg was out walking her dog, King. She says the weather this March has been strange.

"We had a patch of warmness and now it's back to 30-degree weather and it's a bit alarming, but you know you just kind of have to take it the way it is," said Kirkland.

Jorge Valez was out making deliveries in the chilly weather. He says someone's got to do it.

"Right now, I'm taking the stuff inside the stores. We need supplies for the store. I like the summer months better. It's kind of cold," Valez said.

Nearly everybody we spoke with says they're ready for warmer weather.

"Some consistency with the weather," Kirkland said. "That's kind of like my biggest hope at least for now."

"I like summer and fall and then spring," Dotson said. "Winter is kind of terrible."

Fingers crossed, spring is on the way!