Ridgeway Street Bridge project underway in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A detour is now in place between South Courtland and Prospect Streets in East Stroudsburg.

A $5 million bridge replacement project is underway on the Ridgeway Street bridge.

"I think it's time. I am glad they are doing it. It's an inconvenience but well worth it," said Mary Allen from East Stroudsburg.

PennDOT closed off this area to traffic last month. It will stay this way until next year.

The bridge that was originally built in the early 1930s needed to be demolished and replaced.

Work includes a new steel beam structure, a new sidewalk, new ADA-compliant curb ramps, highway lighting, and more.

"It's good that it's actually getting fixed because driving over that is horrible. But I mean, other than that a slight inconvenience and hopefully it can get done quicker but it is what it is," said George Hryciuk, East Stroudsburg.

The bridge is the fastest access to East Stroudsburg University, Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono, and Interstate 80.

A detour route is in place through Lincoln Avenue, Forge Road, and Prospect Street.

The detour around is only about five minutes and it's not all that concerning to people who live nearby.

"There are two blocks in either direction there's a detour, so it shouldn't be any problem for anyone. The fire company is well aware of it, ambulances are well aware of it. It shouldn't be a problem for anyone," said Jim Snee, East Stroudsburg.

Jim Snee has a front-row seat to construction. He is happy his street will have less traffic over the next year and glad to see the bridge is getting the attention it needs.

"The bridge is 88 years old. It needed to be done. The old one was falling apart and someone was going to get hurt," said Snee.