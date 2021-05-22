Ride raises money for scholarship program in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Folks in Monroe County took part in a ride in honor of a young woman who passed away trying to save another person's life.
Samantha Agins died back in 2015 from a torn artery in her brain while performing CPR. She was 22.
The third annual Samantha Agins Memorial Scholarship ride kicked off in East Stroudsburg on Saturday morning.
Proceeds from the ride provide a scholarship to a graduating Pocono Mountain East senior who intends to go into the medical field.
"Sam was an amazing person, and she loved everybody. She did anything she possibly could to help people. We said that her memory was, 'if you can help people, you have to at least try.' And with this, we're still helping people in honor of her memory, so people coming out and donating and helping her is really amazing," said Sara Agins, Samantha's sister.
More than 100 riders went on the two-hour ride in Monroe County.