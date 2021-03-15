Returning to youth sports after COVID-19

As spring sports start to ramp up, doctors are suggesting young athletes who had COVID-19 get medical clearance before heading back to competitive sports.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it's tossing a ball or wrestling on the mat, young athletes all over are eager to get back to playing sports.

But before you grab your gear and go, experts advise young athletes who had COVID-19 should seek medical clearance to rule out heart damage before returning to competitive sports.

"It's very important for children to get back to sports and any semblance of normalcy, but to do it safely. The American Academy of Pediatrics came out with some guidance about how to do that. Some children who have had COVID, not most and definitely not all, can get a little bit of inflammation around their heart, a condition called myocarditis," said Dr. Jennifer Janco, St. Luke's University Health Network.

Young athletes who had COVID-19 with mild or no symptoms over less than four days should discuss their recent health history with their primary care physician before getting back into sports.

Doctors will ask about any chest pains, shortness of breath, fainting, or dizziness.

"If you find at that point and there is nothing further to do, we will send you back to sports. If you are having symptoms or your exam does show something, we might do a simple test like an EKG just to see what is going on. Only in rare cases if symptoms were truly persistent or truly abnormal, then we would call our friends, the pediatric cardiologist, to weigh in on things," said Dr. Janco.

While this heart problem is rare, doctors say it has been a reality for some patients.

"What we want to avoid is a situation where an athlete or child is out running around or collapses on the field because their heart was inflamed. That sounds scary, and my intent is not to alarm any parent, but it is to inform every parent. I think by knowing those things ahead of time, we can pick out the needle in the haystack. That one child that maybe needs a little more time to rest before going back," said Dr. Janco.