Retailers: Shop now before it's gone this holiday season

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with a retailer in the Poconos who says if you're typically a last-minute holiday shopper, you may want to rethink it this year.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — From Christmas trees to stockings, American Ribbon in Stroudsburg is loaded with all things holiday.

But that may not be for long.

Employees say that all the decor could be gone in a matter of weeks because of delays getting merchandise.

"It's going to be an interesting holiday season because we've never ever had these problems before, ever. And it's unprecedented, and we're just doing the best we can to get the merchandise for our customers," said Joann Pohutski, assistant manager at American Ribbon.

Pohutski says she is still waiting for orders placed in March, and she doesn't know when they will arrive.

"A lot of the companies, certain items have been discontinued because they don't have enough or just because they have supply problems. That's another thing. Having the materials to make these items is another issue they're having," Pohutski says.

With holiday stuff on short supply, people we spoke with say when they see it, they get it.

"It's a huge concern, and prices are going up, so if I see it and I know it's something that I need, I'm going to get it. I'm not going to wait and go back because it's not going to be there," said Susan Burkart.

Susan Burkart is visiting from New Hampshire. She tells Newswatch she's been on top of her holiday shopping this year.

"I'm not a last-minute shopper, but I would wait a little bit longer usually, and now I'm not," Burkart said. "I'm probably at least 50 percent done with my Christmas shopping for the year."

"The best thing to do is if you get a paycheck, go out, get your stuff now," said Pohustski. "If you have any extra money, get it now because you just never know what's going to end up in the next two months, what's going to happen."