Restaurants and bars work to comply with added restrictions

The governor's executive order reduces indoor capacity in bars and restaurants to 25 percent. On-site alcohol sales are limited to meals only.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Tents are going up at Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg.

Owners are creating space to comply with Governor Tom Wolf's added restrictions to bars and restaurants to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We are getting ready to set up some outdoor dining with the new changes per Governor Wolf's law with bars," said Kelly Quaresimo, Rudy's Tavern.

The governor's executive order reduces indoor capacity in bars and restaurants to 25 percent. On-site alcohol sales are limited to meals only. Cocktails to go are still allowed.

Rudy's has a small menu, but owners are planning to add to it.

"We are going to explore some other cheaper options to make sure people can come in, order food, and be able to sit and enjoy a couple of drinks," said Quaresimo.

On Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg, some businesses are working together to make sure they can still operate and play by the rules.

"We are working with La Morena who has excellent Portuguese with a flair of Mexican and really great empanada, rice and beans, pork ribs and of course tacos. So, we put our menu together and have sangria and tacos. You can't go wrong," said Matthew Stallard, RAW Winery.

The winery on Main Street started offering pizza just before the pandemic.

Stallard said the food option has helped him stay afloat, but teaming up with other businesses helps, too.

"We are obliging but we are working smarter and figuring a way to be safe about it," said Stallard.