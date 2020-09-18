Restaurants and bar owners gear up for new guidelines

Governor Wolf had previously said the cutoff for alcohol sales was going to be at 10:00 PM but has since changed it.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — 11:00 PM.

That's the time restaurants and bar owners will have to halt alcoholic drink sales.

On Thursday Governor Wolf issued the order, which is to begin on Monday, September 21st.

The Governor had previously said the cutoff was going to be at 10:00 PM but has since changed it.

Customers will have until midnight to finish their drinks.

But, owner Barry Lynch of the Yale of Ale in Stroudsburg says although thankful, he doesn't understand why the time for liquor sales ever changed in the first place.

"While we appreciate the hour, uh you know small mercies, again it should have never taken without proof and explanation as to why you know? I don't mind if he turns around and explains it out to us that's fine, but at least acknowledge we exist, at least acknowledge were here that we're human beings. We're trying to run a business, don't ignore us," said Barry Lynch.

The alcohol restrictions apply to both restaurants that increase to 50 percent capacity and those that choose to stay at 25 percent.

Chris Barrett from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau believes these constant restrictions on restaurants are creating the idea that restaurants are unsafe.

"It's concerning that the mitigation steps are incredibly stringent with our industry. Um, and really if the administration was forthcoming with data, then the industry can hang it's a hat on, even go back and say well, here's how we can fix that," said Chris Barrett.

Now those ordering alcoholic drinks will still be required to order food under the new seating limits.