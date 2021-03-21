Restaurant hosts 'pretend parade' in Monroe County

The restaurant served up some Irish favorites and even had bagpipers.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stroudsburg's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but that did not stop all displays of Irish Pride.

Newberry's Yard of Ale along Main Street is celebrating Irish Week 2021.

The restaurant and bar have been serving up Irish favorites like corned beef, cabbage, and shepherd's pie all week long.

There was a "pretend parade" held featuring Irish music, dancers, and bagpipers on Sunday.

"When we said we were gonna do something small just for ourselves so our friends and locals can come in and enjoy it. There was a super reaction. People were so excited about it," said owner Barry Lynch.