x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Monroe County

Restaurant hosts 'pretend parade' in Monroe County

The restaurant served up some Irish favorites and even had bagpipers.
Credit: WNEP

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stroudsburg's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but that did not stop all displays of Irish Pride.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Parade in Stroudsburg canceled for second year

Newberry's Yard of Ale along Main Street is celebrating Irish Week 2021.

The restaurant and bar have been serving up Irish favorites like corned beef, cabbage, and shepherd's pie all week long.

There was a "pretend parade" held featuring Irish music, dancers, and bagpipers on Sunday.

"When we said we were gonna do something small just for ourselves so our friends and locals can come in and enjoy it. There was a super reaction. People were so excited about it," said owner Barry Lynch.

The Pocono Irish-American Club set a date for the St. Patrick's Parade next year. They're hoping to paint the streets green once again on March 20, 2022. 

Related Articles