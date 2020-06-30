Resorts prepare for Fourth of July weekend

Fourth of July at resorts throughout the Poconos will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Camelbeach Water Park will open to the public in the morning, just in time for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Camelback Mountain Resort Indoor Lodge is also open for guests, though there won't be as many visitors as in years past.

"We have about 40 or 50 rooms left to sell. We are capping our occupancy at about 50 percent right now. We could go a lot higher, but it's just something we don't want to do right now. Again, we want people to feel safe and comfortable in this environment and we think that's the right thing to do," said Shawn Hauver, Camelback Mountain Resort general manager.

Because of the pandemic, visitors must also wear masks in certain places and a health screen will be done upon arrival.

"In the guest rooms, we are not going to be servicing guest rooms while guests are actually in the rooms. We are going to allow them to fill out some paperwork and show what they want to be replenished in their rooms, towels, sheets whatever it may be. We are really trying to limit that one on one interaction as much as we can throughout the resort," said Hauver.

At Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek, it's much of the same deal. Hotel rooms are almost booked at the new capacity and guests will need to follow safety guidelines.

"It's really different. Every week is a new learning curve, every day is a new day to learn something new on how to better prepare for the safety of our guests. Our goal is to provide our guests with a fun, unique experience while facilitating a safe environment," said Jeromy Woo, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Masks will also be required in certain public spaces here at Shawnee. Adjustments have also been made to on-site activities.

