Resorts in the Poconos eyeing dates to reopen

Camelback Mountain Resort is hoping to reopen its doors to visitors in June. Camelbeach will remain closed until further notice.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Camelback Mountain Resort has been closed since March because of coronavirus concerns.

Directors of the place near Tannersville are now in the planning stages of reopening, with specific safety guidelines in place.

"Operationally, we are in the process of implementing all the new protocols and everything we need to do to deal with the COVID-19 situation and we are waiting for some government guidance on when we can open the doors and let people back in again," said Shawn Hauver, Camelback Resort President, Managing Director.

The resort in Pocono Township is eyeing June 11 as a re-open date.

The lodge will open only 160 guest suites, that's less than 40 percent of what would normally be available. It will limit guests at all adventure rides, including the indoor water park, to ensure physical distancing. The resort Mountain Coaster and ziplines will also reopen.

The outdoor water park, Camelbeach, will remain closed until a later date.

Guests will notice some other big changes once they arrive.

"Everyone is going to have a quick health screening before they come onto the property. They will also be able to stop by the lobby, we will have a health screening desk set up there. So while they are enjoying their stay here, they can quickly stop by and get a quick scan," said Hauver.

A small sanitizing kit with disinfectant sprays and wipes will be in each guest room, and hand-sanitizing stations are placed throughout the resort.

Guests will also be required to wear masks and will be responsible for their own rooms.

"Instead, we will give the guests bags to put any soiled linens or towels in and we will replace those each day. They will leave those in front of the room in a nice clean bag for them and let them feel safe and our associates," said Hauver.

Other resorts in the Poconos, have also posted target reopen dates.

Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono has a target date of May 22.