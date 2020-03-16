Resorts close amid coronavirus concerns

Some resorts in the Poconos decided to close over the weekend, others will close starting tomorrow.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Even before Governor Tom Wolf made his announcement, Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville announced it will close, tomorrow. That includes outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding, the indoor water park and hotel. Managers tell Newswatch 16, the decision was difficult, but necessary. We stopped by Camelback today where it's the last day for skiing and snowboarding. But it's not the warmer than normal temperatures cutting the season short, it's Coronavirus concerns.

"I am sad about it. We had a great season and they've been working hard to keep it going for us for the whole season," says Tiffany Rudbart of Saylorsburg.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 at Camelback Resort in Pocono Township. Managers tell Newswatch 16, as federal and state government officials continue to restrict large gatherings, it's best to close for the safety of everyone.

Camelback's Erin Calpin says, "We plan to fully reopen on April 2. We are excited to welcome our guests back but we feel that in the primary focus of putting the safety of our guests and the health of our guests and employees and everyone we work with that this is the best choice and course of action for us at this time."

The hotel and indoor water park will also be closing. Some guests we spoke to say while it is sad, it's important to stay safe. A few other resorts throughout the Poconos closed over the weekend or plan to close this week.

Rudbart says, "Eh we all need to do what we need to do. We will get through it.The quicker you can get it contained, the quicker everyone can get back to doing what they normally do."

Again, Camelback Mountain Resort will close tomorrow with plans to reopen on April 2.