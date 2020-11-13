Shawnee Inn adapting to change for Thanksgiving

For some people, especially those from out-of-town, Thanksgiving in the Poconos is an annual tradition.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek is known for a lot of things, and its annual Thanksgiving Buffet is definitely one of them.

Normally, the resort feeds hundreds of people on Thanksgiving Day, but this year that number is going to be a lot smaller.

"It's changed pretty dramatically. Usually, we serve about 650 guests for our Thanksgiving Buffet, and we have fewer than 200 this year. We are sold out, primarily with overnight guests, and also, our Thanksgiving dinner is also sold out. Again, that is reduced capacity by more than 60%," said Jeromy Wo, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Jeromy Wo is the public relations manager. He understands the buffet has become a holiday tradition for many families, so there's an alternative.

This year for guests who can't dine-in, Shawnee is offering Thanksgiving takeout.

"This at least gives you an option to have a scaled version of Thanksgiving, so you don't have a refrigerator full of turkey for the next year," said Wo.

Thanksgiving dinner to go costs $32 a person with a minimum service for two.

People Newswatch 16 spoke to think it's a great option for people to have.

"There are people who may not even be able to have a family home this year, and if you, if you only have two people, you're not going to cook a 15 or 20-pound turkey for two people. It makes it convenient for them," said Jack Stenlake, Bangor.