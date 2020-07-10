Resort welcomes new state attendance guidelines, wants to ensure proper usage

The management at the Shawnee Inn hope to speak with state representatives to understand the new guidelines better.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — On the front lawn of the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Stroudsburg, folks gathered on this cool night to listen to some cool tunes.



The resort says with many people avoiding indoor events due to the pandemic and social distancing limitations, its outside entertainments have become very popular.

And this turn out seems to prove that.



"It's phenomenal. It's so great,” said Kat Rivera from Stroudsburg. “We've been coming, this is probably about the fifth week, I think it's the fifth week Mel and I have been coming since last summer.”

Starting Friday, new state guidelines could increase the number of people at concerts, sporting events, and weddings.

The state set the attendance rules by taking a percent of the venue's capacity limits.



For an outdoor venue with a capacity of 2,000 or less, 25% of that number would be allowed to attend.

With an indoor space with the same capacity, 20% would be allowed in.



"We're allowed to 25 people in our indoor ballroom. Under the new regulations because the ballroom can traditionally accommodate up to 260 people, we could have a little over 50 people in that event space,” said the Inn’s Marketing Director Jeromy Wo.

Wo says the new rules are great for businesses like The Shawnee Inn, however, he still wants to learn more so it can be applied here correctly and lawfully.

