Resort in the Poconos looking for workers

Shawnee hosted a job fair on Saturday ahead of the upcoming summer season.

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — A resort in the Poconos is looking to connect with people who may be looking for work.

Shawnee Inn and Resort in Monroe County hosted a job fair on Saturday.

Managers say they are looking to fill all kinds of positions for the upcoming summer season, from dishwashers to room attendants to recreation staff.

The General Manager told Newswatch 16 the resort is struggling to find workers, just like many bars and restaurants across the area.

"It's been really hard to get people. I don't think we're the only ones facing the challenge of getting enough staff to feel like you have enough staff to take care of the guests the way you want to," said Rob Howell.