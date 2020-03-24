Resort donates food to Monroe County pantry

More than 2,000 pounds of fresh food was donated to a pantry in the west end of Monroe County, thanks to Mount Airy Casino Resort.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — It's food distribution day at Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network, or PVEN, near Brodheadsville.

Because of coronavirus, food is being placed into vehicles, drive-thru style.

Fresh fruits and veggies can be seen in bags. The food was donated by Mount Airy Casino resort near Mount Pocono.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Tom Campbell, the president of PVEN, online.

"Now that some of the larger institutions in the area are closing down operations and won't be able to use what might be sitting in their refrigerators, whether it be restaurants or resorts, food pantries are a worthwhile place to give to people who will actually be able to use it, instead of letting it rot in their cooler," Campbell said.

Mount Airy Casino is temporarily closed due to the virus. Nearly 2,500 pounds went to people in need throughout the west end.

"Lots and lots of lemons, oranges, tomatoes, onions, lots of fruit, things we don't necessarily always get our hands on. We really truly appreciate this time of year we don't get a lot of fresh vegetables so it worked out well."

If you live in the west end of Monroe County and find yourself out of work during the pandemic and in need of food, PVEN is willing to help. You just have to call the pantry ahead of time and pre-register.