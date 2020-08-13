Rehab controversy continues in the Poconos

A former golf course turned rehabilitation center is stirring up frustrations with neighbors in one part of Monroe County again.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In March of 2019, the owner of the former Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Smithfield Township announced his plans to turn the facility into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center.

Even then, residents expressed concerns about what it would do to their neighborhoods and property values.

According to their website, the Water Gap Wellness Inn does not do medical treatments at the Inn, it only provides a place for patients to stay and relax while they are receiving medical treatment at their other location four miles away in East Stroudsburg.

Nefertiti Campbell lives right near the entrance to the Inn and is not happy about what she sees.

"I feel like a prisoner in my own home. I can't just let the kids play in the back because they have people using all the forty acres in the front out here," said Campbell.

Campbell says the facility's management is trying to get it rezoned to have patients stay here and be medically treated.

Campbell and some other concerned residents protested in front of the township building Tuesday night, during the township supervisors meeting when the topic was up for discussion.

"This is residentially zoned. When you start letting things that are not residentially zoned come into the area, you're changing the integrity of the neighborhood now."

Smithfield Township supervisors did not want to make a comment on camera because they say lawyers are now involved, but they hope to have a decision at their next meeting on September 9th.

"We are hoping that with these conversations that we are having and protests that we had the other day, is to get people to understand that this could happen to them too. It can happen in any township, anywhere."

Newswatch 16 reached out to management from the Water Gap Wellness Inn.