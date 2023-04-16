Red-tailed hawk passes away in Monroe County

The hawk that Newswatch 16 saw reunited with its bander last week sadly passed away Sunday morning.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A beloved red-tailed hawk has passed away in Monroe County.

Last week, Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice spoke with Jere Schade, who reunited with the bird at The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife near Stroudsburg.

Schade banded the red-tailed hawk in 1996.

The red-tailed hawk was found on the Waste Management Property in Pen Argyl over a week ago.

The bird was brought to the wildlife center to recover after he was found shot.

Workers at the wildlife center broke the news of its passing on Facebook, naming the hawk Sarge and said it passed away Sunday morning.

Before its passing, the red-tailed hawk was listed as one of the oldest birds ever recorded in the United States Bird Banding Laboratory.