Red Cross: Save lives by giving blood

January is National Blood Donor Month and there is a need for donations in our area.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and support those in need.

January marks National Blood Donor Month, and donating blood and platelets is crucial to keep hospitals stocked all season long.

"There is no replacement for blood. Nothing. There's nothing you can do. So we rely on people for donations to make sure that the one out of ten people who go to hospitals who always need transfusions, that we're there to help," said Sherry Nealon, the executive director for the American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter.

Nealon says this time of year is one of the most challenging times to collect blood, despite the demand.

"It could be weather, it could be sickness, it could be a family vacation, it could be a holiday, so there are a lot of reasons why the normal donors schedule around those things, and they're not coming in at normal times."

While Type-O donors are needed for hospitals, Nealon says all blood donations matter.

"We all go through our lives, and a lot of us don't know our blood type, but that doesn't matter. We'll tell you your blood type when you go. We'll let you know when you go because there's always someone who's going to need it."

Nealon says it's simple to donate, and you can do it on your own time.

"You can go on redcross.org to donate, and you can see what's available right this minute to find out where you donate at this time, so you can work it with your schedule."