Record year for "Olsen Christmas Wish"

A Christmas charity created to honor the memory of a fallen police officer was especially meaningful this year for the first responders who run it.

They were able to help out the family of another fallen officer.

There was certainly a nip in the air on the patio at Pub 447 in East Stroudsburg but for the Flaherty boys, it felt as warm as Christmas morning.

The kids lost their dad to cancer earlier this year.

Olsen Christmas Wish provided them with presents to help make this difficult holiday season a little brighter for them and their mom, Stephanie.

"It's an amazing feeling, it's an absolutely amazing feeling. My husband was a police officer so he knew a lot of the guys who were in there and run this. It's very very meaningful," said Stephanie Flaherty.

Olsen Christmas Wish honors the life of Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Jeff Olsen who passed away in 2006.

The need grow each year, so the first responders who run the event said canceling this year just wasn't an option.

"So we have some hiccups with Covid and then the blizzard, but Pub 447 was kind enough to give us this outdoor facility. We have the families coming in one by one and we're giving them an amazing Christmas they're never going to forget and we're going to get through it," said Chris Shelly.

This year, Olsen Christmas Wish is having a record year, providing presents for 26 families in Monroe County.

And thanks to a big donation from Walmart, organizers had extra toys to donate to similar charities.

"They spare nothing, the community gives to them freely and they give it back freely. It's called love," said Randy Dugey of Saylorsburg.