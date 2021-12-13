Record liquor sales across the commonwealth

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's annual report shows people spent a lot of money on alcohol this past year.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether you're buying just a bottle for yourself or more for a get-together, the commonwealth says you weren't alone.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released its annual report for the fiscal year of 2020 and 2021 showing the largest annual sales increase in the agency's history totaling $2.91 billion.

The county with the largest increase in sales was 33% in Monroe County with more than $44 million dollars.

The top three locations in Monroe County are Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg Lincoln Avenue, and Brodheadsville — the three stores accounted for a little more than half of all spending.

"I can understand where people are getting drunk in their homes. Yeah, especially like last year when the bars all shut down, right? Before or after, was it like St. Patty's Day," said Jennifer Wentz of Kunkletown.

"I would assume it's because more people are having parties meeting up with family again, things like that. I mean, we're not having big parties, but my husband enjoys it," said Amber Lauer of Effort.

A possible reason people think that the numbers in Monroe County are so much higher is because the Poconos is known for tourism.

"Like a lot more people have come down this way from New York, New Jersey. So a lot more people have been coming through," said Donna Derco of Brodheadsville.

"I mean, as opposed to going to say, New York, everybody comes to the Poconos instead. So I'm kind of not surprised that now that people are getting together with family again, they need to drink up," said Lauer.

People we spoke with say the biggest concern about the increase in sales is the holiday gatherings and leaving those after one too many drinks.

"I only ever hope that people don't decide to get behind the wheel off. They've had a couple drinks. Because that's not only dangerous for the driver, it's dangerous for everybody," said Wentz.

All nine counties showed sales up by 25% or more, among them are two counties in the Poconos; Carbon and Wayne.