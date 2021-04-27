Ready for roundabouts in part of Monroe County

Some demolition has started in Chestnuthill Township to make way for work on a roundabout project.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — From Skycam 16, you can see a metal frame is all that's left of Rite Aid on Route 209 near Brodheadsville. A new one was built just across the way.

PennDOT plans to build two roundabouts at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township.

While there's no set date on when construction on the roundabouts will start, tearing down the pharmacy is one of the first signs work will begin soon.

The construction project is estimated to cost $18.4 million.

The roundabout is a two-lane roundabout, which means that two lanes of traffic run around the circle.

Anthony Kelly owns Kelly Notary with his wife, Pamela. They will have a front-row seat to construction.

"I think it's going to bring a little more people around for my business. I am hoping the open area will bring more business to this area here," said Pamela Kelly.

Anthony believes a roundabout is needed to make this area safer.

"It's a bottleneck leading back into Stroudsburg along (Route) 209, so it's a parking lot. Coming the other way, turning is a nightmare when you're coming out of Wells Fargo, and you want to turn around. So, hopefully, it will flow better once the roundabout is in, but we know people don't know how to drive roundabouts around here, but I think until people get used to it, it's going to be a challenge, but I think overall it should be better," said Anthony Kelly.

According to PennDOT, during most of the construction, one lane of traffic will stay open for drivers on both Routes 209 and 115.

While some people think the roundabout is needed, others think the road is fine the way it is.

"I think it's going to be very chaotic and hold up the traffic," said Jill Reuter, Saylorsburg.

PennDOT says it will announce a start date for the roundabout construction soon.