Reaction to new COVID-19 test travel restrictions

We spoke with people traveling between Monroe County, New York, and New Jersey about how they feel about the required negative test to travel to Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — As the number of positive cases of the coronavirus continues to grow, Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued new orders to help slow the spread. One of those orders requires anyone who visits from another state to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the commonwealth.

If someone cannot get a test or chooses not to, they must quarantine for 14 days when they come to Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return or to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

We spoke with some people traveling to and from the state about the new guidelines.

"I think they're great, but I don't think that anybody is going to enforce them or reinforce them. I don't see anybody going and quarantining themselves, but for the average individual, I don't see it happening," said Nadine Revitt from Wilkes-Barre.

"Myself, I'm a senior citizen, I'm 74, I have no symptoms of COVID, and I don't think I should be tested for it or restricted to where I go, but I've been very cautious," said Willing Colling from New Jersey.

The exception to the 72-hour negative COVID-19 test rule is if you live in Pennsylvania and cross the state line to work in New York or New Jersey.

"How do you know those people don't have COVID and don't need to be quarantined for 14 days or go get a test and make sure that they're negative? I feel like that's one-sided," said Khalil Dawood from New York.

"I do think it's fair because why should everyone be tested when you're just coming or going?" said Colling.