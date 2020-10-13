Rash of violent crimes in the Poconos

With three people killed and one woman injured in the Poconos over the last week in unrelated incidents, residents are concerned about what's been happening.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State and local police in Monroe County have been busy. Violent crimes in the Poconos are up over the last week.

The most recent incident happened Monday night. A woman was wounded in a shooting that happened at Casino Motel on Route 611 near Mount Pocono. Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

"It's kind of tough. People should be able to get along in this world, and it's bad because everyone suffers because of it. The neighborhoods are supposed to get along with each other," said Jose Velacquez, Kunkletown.

Last Friday, a brother and sister were shot and killed at an apartment in Mount Pocono. Police arrested Tyrone Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Johnson told police he took acid and "saw something he shouldn't have."

Over the weekend, police arrested Harold Heffer after finding a man dead inside a home in Smithfield Township. The victim had wounds to his head.

"It's heartbreaking, and I am so surprised that I did not realize that there are so many violent people in our country, and it needs to stop," said Jeanne Mohlenhoff, Pocono Summit.

Newswatch 16 reached out to state police for comment on all the violence. In a statement, Trooper David Peters said, "The Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement agencies view such criminal acts with the utmost importance. We believe the recent criminal acts are isolated incidents and pose no harm to the community."

Mark Griffon has lived in the Poconos for a long time. He says every situation is sad.

"You have to be concerned about the violence, but there's no sense being concerned if you don't look at the cause, and if you don't do something about the cause, the violence is going to continue," said Griffon.