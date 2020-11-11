Rally for restaurants in the Poconos

A group of hotel and restaurant owners gathered to ask for help from elected officials to save the hospitality industry.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association hosted a rally Wednesday in the Poconos, calling on elected officials to help save the industry as the pandemic continues.

"Winter is coming, COVID cases are rising, more and more people are staying home. The restaurant industry is heavily regulated, and quite frankly, we know what we are doing," said Trip Ruvane from Barley Creek Brewing Company.

According to Chris Barrett, CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, without financial relief, up to 60 percent of restaurants and other businesses statewide will be forced to close by the end of 2021. He doesn't want to see that happen.

"Fortunately, our folks are very innovative. They have really pivoted dramatically since this has started, but there has to be some bottom somewhere where you can't do much more. I fear that we are at that point right now," Barrett said.

People who came to the restaurant rally tell Newswatch 16 that they understand that Harrisburg is listening, but what they really want is some hard data to justify these restrictions.

"We still can't get data as to how much of that (COVID-19 cases) is related to our industry. I can say that we haven't seen any of that in the Poconos generated from any of our operations because they are committed on a day-by-day basis to meet and exceed CDC guidelines when they are hosting guests," Barrett added.