Raising money in memory of radio host

A popular radio host in the Pocono’s was being remembered on Friday night.

Elisa Chase died unexpectedly last month from health complications at just 38-years-old.

For years, Chase was a familiar voice on Pocono 96.7’s morning show and a professor at East Stroudsburg University.

On Friday night, a fundraiser in her memory was held at the Lounge at the Baymont Inn.

The event raised money for Chase’s scholarship fund at ESU.

People danced, laughed, and raised money for the scholarship.

“She was a very inspirational person. She still is! Whenever I think of her it really keeps me going,” Friend Madison Williams said.

The Elisa Chase News Director Scholarship benefits students studying communications at East Stroudsburg University.

“It allows us to provide the news over the airwaves to everyone in the area to hear. It gives us great practice for being on-air,” scholarship recipient Nick Ortiz said.

This is the third year that a student has received the scholarship.

Chase’s loved ones and coworkers wanted to make sure the fund continues.

“She donated her own money to begin this so we're really just here to continue this and hopefully we'll be able to give out more than one next year,” Kerri Manning of Pocono 96.7 said.

“You see it every day because you see her picture everywhere and I think she may be gone but she's alive to all of us,” Friend Deborah Williams said.

The Elisa Chase News Director Scholarship is $500.