Raising money for animals in Monroe County

American Legion Post 346 hosted a lunch benefit for the Animal Welfare Society Saturday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — People came out and dined for the dogs in part of Monroe County Saturday.

Lunch consisted of sliders, hot dogs, and other treats.

Organizers asked if attendees couldn't donate cash to the cause, that they bring supplies needed for the animals at the shelter.

"People with the economic times, our kennels are over-run with animals that are being having to give up or they can't have healthcare. So this means a lot to use right now," said Sandra Fellin, AWSOM President.