'Rain Rally' raises money for Special Olympics

More than 500 students from across the school district participated in the event, raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Sunny skies and warm weather were in the forecast, but the East Stroudsburg Area School District made it rain. More than 500 students from across the school district took part in a "Rain Rally."

Acme Hose Co. No. 1 provided water for the students.

The event raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and its Unified Champion Schools program.

"We have worked really hard to be able to have our student body be inclusive and to be able to have our identified students be able to be a part of everything that's going on in our school—in the classroom, outside of the classroom," said Aimee Ellison, a teacher with the school district and a unified track and field coach.

This is the second year East Stroudsburg was chosen to take part in the spin-off version of the Polar Plunge.

Only two schools district in the state are asked to participate.

Laiana Biela has twins in the school district and brought her kids out to take part.

"This is one of our favorite events. All the kids get together—the regular ed and the kids with some needs and they participate together and are included, and everyone helps everyone out, and it's a great experience," said Biela.

The Rain Rally has grown every year with more water and more activities to thank the kids for raising thousands of dollars.

"We are so excited that it's hot and sunny. And we have food trucks, we have more things that we're going to be able to do on the field. We have some activities to keep everybody busy, and it's just such a great event that we have here. The kids, everyone just wants to work together," said Michele Saffer, a life skills teacher with the district and assistant unified track and field coach.

The school district raised more than $10,000 for Special Olympics.