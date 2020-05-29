Radio hosts give back to people in need during COVID-19 crisis.

Members of "The Ladies Room" created a donation project called "Everybody Eats." The group has helped dozens of families since the pandemic started.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A few days a week, these four women are usually found chatting away on their radio talk show, "The Ladies Room" on Gynesisradio in East Stroudsburg.

On their days off, they've been helping people who are in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's so nice. I wanted to do this for so long for so many people but never had the opportunity. Unfortunately, this COVID-19 pandemic sparked my thinking, this is perfect! Let me get together with the ladies in the ladies' room who I have been with prior to this and figure out how we can make this happen," said Samantha Singletary, "The Ladies Room."

The "Everybody Eats Project" was originally created to help a few families but those needs expanded over time.

"We get in requests via email online or maybe someone, someone knows. We do a screening to find out what the family needs are, what their situation is. Then we try to accommodate the family-specific to what they need," said Charece Sanders, "The Ladies Room."

The ladies have donated food and other items to dozens of families in a few different states.

Some items were bought out of pocket, others with help from community members and business owners.

"We are pushing on and doing what we need to do to feed one family at a time and you know just letting people know there are others out there that are making sure everyone can eat," said Tiffany Cofer, "The Ladies Room."

When Newswatch 16 caught up with member Nikki Singh, she was in the middle of dropping off a COVID-19 care package.

"I gotta say these people were really, they were so grateful. You could see it," said Nikki Singh, "The Ladies Room."

The group usually puts together care packages on Fridays and makes deliveries on Saturdays.