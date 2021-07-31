Racing in memory of a friend in Monroe County

LONG POND, Pa. — A road course racing event and car show took place at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.
About 50 drivers took part in the race, which included everything from family cars to racecars.
The event is all to honor Warren Levesque, who recently passed away from COVID-19.
Warren was a race car builder and champion autocross driver.
"When we found out that they were offering this, we were blown away! It was so generous of them, and it was momentous to me. I meant there was no doubt that I was gonna be here to be a part of it. He would be honored that the whole family is here with his racing family," said Michelle Werner, Warren's daughter.
People from as far as Ohio and Connecticut came out to the racing event and car show in Monroe County.