Raceway ready for speedy weekend

LONG POND, Pa. — Race weekend is underway at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County

Gates at the raceway in Long Pond open to fans at 1 p.m.

Changes fans can expect this year include the raceway's new paddock area. This space is expected to be one of the busiest places the entire weekend. The area was just recently renovated to bring fans closer to the drivers and pit road.

Another big change is Victory Lane which used to be just off pit road. The area has more space for fans to see winning drivers. You will need a paddock pass to be able to access this area.

The Arca Series race kicks off the races at 6 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the Truck Series and Xfinity Series hit the track.

The weekend finishes with the NASCAR Cup series kicking off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Limited tickets are available for the races on Saturday and Sunday.

Children under 12 are free.

