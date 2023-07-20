Race fans prep for stormy weather

Newswatch 16' Jack Culkin spoke to people who say they have everything they need to brace for storms.

LONG POND, Pa. — The infield at Pocono Raceway is jammed with campers like Stephen Daus, who are geared up for a weekend of racing in Monroe County.

But with storms looming overnight, Daus says he and his pups, Chevy and Blazer, will hunker down inside the RV until things subside.

"Keep them inside, and you keep them dry, you know, I got a hair dryer," Daus said.

Others like Rob Buemi say all he'll have to do if Mother Nature comes knocking is to make sure his trailer's custom elevator and built-on roof are taken apart and locked up tight.

"I've seen races where it's been raining in turn three, but not raining in turn one. It's the Poconos that's just what you got to do," Buemi said.

Race fans in RVS and trailers with elevators say they are ready for whatever weather comes their way, but those who are spending their weekends in tents say bring it on.

"Get the rain fly on as the wind is blowing. I've been camping here for years, I camp a lot, so this is whatever," said Kurt Miller of Kresgeville.

"We are ready, we got plenty of tarps, bring it on," said Andy Dormer.

No matter rain or shine, Andy Dormer says a few extra tie-downs should keep his tent on the ground so that he doesn't need to worry about missing any races.

"It's part of the fun," he added.

"These fans, it won't shake anybody up, you won't see anybody leaving," said Doug Horton.

Horton says his group's way of beating the weather will be with lobsters and a lot of laughs.

"We will insulate ourselves with plenty libations and get through it," Horton explained.

Once the storms are over, fans will be getting ready for the ARCA Menards series that kicks off Friday at 6 p.m.