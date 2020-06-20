Historical farm back to business

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm near Stroudsburg held a soft opening Saturday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The pandemic put activities on hold for lots of businesses.

That includes a historical farm in Monroe County.

Workers say now that Monroe County is in the green phase, they are able to start holding demonstrations again.

Families watched a sheep to shawl event, a bread oven demonstration, and even checked out some of the farm's goats.

Officials say there are new safety protocols in place to promote social distancing.