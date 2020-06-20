Historical farm back to business

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The pandemic put activities on hold for lots of businesses.
That includes a historical farm in Monroe County.
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm near Stroudsburg held a soft opening Saturday morning.
Workers say now that Monroe County is in the green phase, they are able to start holding demonstrations again.
Families watched a sheep to shawl event, a bread oven demonstration, and even checked out some of the farm's goats.
Officials say there are new safety protocols in place to promote social distancing.
Quiet Valley Living History Farm hopes to be able to start holding tours again by the Fourth of July in Monroe County.